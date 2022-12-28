Ragley families lose everything in house fire days before Christmas

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several Ragley families living under one roof are trying to recover after a house fire days before Christmas.

“I heard a loud boom, like it sounded like a bomb went off,” Janna Every said.

What’s left of the Evey home is now charred, burnt or melted. It once housed several families, but now it’s in ruins.

“I quickly and calmly as possible told her to get the kids out of the front door, and as soon as we got them out of the front door, the whole house filled with smoke,” Janna Evey said. “The electric went off, the fire alarms started going off.”

Evey told 7News several of her family members and their children were staying with her, some who are still displaced from the 2020 storms, but a tragedy just days before Christmas left even Janna herself without a home for her family.

“And now we are displaced because of a house fire,” Evey said.

Though still under investigation, the State Fire Marshal’s Office said the fire is believed to be an electric malfunction that started inside the home.

Those home that day were able to escape. Evey said they lost one cat in the fire but are thankful their other family members and animals were saved.

She said they have been blessed by the community who even made sure the children had presents for Christmas.

“I’m just trying to stay strong for my kids and my family,” Evey said. “We are already a really close-knit family, so we are just trying to stay close through it. It’s hard, we already but heads, but we’re just trying to stay close.”

Evey told 7News they are trying to find a temporary home for her brother, his wife and their children.

They are also in need of personal hygiene items and clothing and shoes for women and kids:

Girls’ shoes, sizes 12 and 13

Boys’ clothing, size 5T

Girls’ clothing, size 3T to 6

Women’s underclothing, sizes M and XL

Women’s shoes, size 8 and 9

Women’s bras size 36B, 40B, 42 DD

Size 6 to 8 women’s underwear

CashApp: $jesgib86

PayPal: babydragonfire_24@yahoo.com

You can also reach out to 7News or reporter Jade Moreau at 337-304-6435 to donate clothing, money or other items.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.