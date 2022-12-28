50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

LSU WR Kayshon Boutte ‘unavailable’ for Citrus Bowl, Kelly says

LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (7)
LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (7)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WAFB) - LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is “unavailable” for the Citrus Bowl and will not play against Purdue, head coach Brian Kelly said Wednesday, Dec. 28.

LSU did not release the details of why Boutte is not playing in the game but Kelly added Boutte is enrolled at LSU for the spring semester.

The 6-foot, 205-pound junior from New Iberia caught 48 passes for 538 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Boutte has already announced he plans to play his senior season for the Tigers.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Damien Deshone Guidry Jr., 20, of Welsh.
Welsh man charged with 7 counts of attempted murder in Broad Street shooting

Latest News

NCAA Football
College Football Bowl Schedule
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
Jayden Daniels decides to stay in Baton Rouge for another season
Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks (24) reacts as Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith...
College Football Playoff set: Georgia vs. Ohio State, Michigan vs. TCU
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) sets back to pass in the first half of the...
No. 1 Georgia dominates No. 14 LSU in conference title game
mcneese vs houston baptist
McNeese makes it two in a row after beating Houston Baptist