LEGAL CORNER: Do you have to go to court to adopt someone over 18?

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions.

QUESTION: My husband wants to adopt my daughter. She is 24. Her biological father has not been in her life for years. My husband is the only father figure my daughter has ever known. Do we have to go to court to do this since she is over 18?

Answer: No, you do not.

The question raises the issue of adult adoptions. Civil Code Art. 212 Governs adult adoptions. A person over 18 can be adopted WITHOUT judicial authority if:

The adoptive parent is the spouse or the surviving of a biological parent

Both the adoptive parent and the person being adopted have consented in an authentic act (a document signed before a notary and two witnesses)

The biological parent has expressly concurred in the same authentic act

If the person being adopted has a spouse, then he or she must have expressly concurred as well

The notarial act has been recorded in the public records

Note: In all other cases, judicial authority is required (i.e. aunts, uncles, unrelated friends, etc.)

QUESTION: What happens if I do not pay my property taxes by Dec. 31?

ANSWER: There will be penalties and eventually the risk of losing the property as follows:

One percent penalty per month (100.00 bill = 1.00 per month penalty, 1,000.00 bill = 10.00 per month penalty, etc.)

Tax sales (not really a sale but more like a lien) occur in July – extra costs are assessed for tax sale notices

After the tax sale, the debtor has three years to redeem (one percent per month plus a five percent redemption penalty plus costs).

If not redeemed after the 3 years, the debtor loses the property.

Note – delinquent taxes can have very serious consequences. There are no breaks, hardships, workarounds or discretionary exceptions. Do not take this lightly.

