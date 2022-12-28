50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles makes exceptions to Sunday alcohol sales ordinance for New Year’s Day

(WJHG/WECP)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - City officials are making exceptions to Lake Charles’s Sunday alcohol sales ordinance for New Year’s Day.

The City Council voted earlier this month to allow retail permit holders to sell alcoholic beverages from 10 a.m. on New Year’s Day until 12:01 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2.

The council also voted to allow bars and cocktail lounges to operate between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

