Lake Charles firefighters remember Hurricane Laura

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - First responders put their lives on the line during Hurricane Laura. We caught up with some Lake Charles firefighters who are looking back and telling us why they are so grateful two years after the storm.

On Aug. 27, 2020, Laura made landfall in Lake Charles, leaving first responders with one mission - to help their community.

“I was on a mattress on the floor because we had so many people here, we were just trying to fill up all the spots. And the mattress started floating because of all the water,” said Capt. Michael Champion. “We were supposed to get off the next day, but we were so short-staffed so I stayed here for two to three weeks before I got an off day.”

Capt. Ronald Espree has been at the station for 16 years. He said one of the most difficult parts was navigating the team through the storm.

“We had to drive the trucks to the scenes. It was kind of crazy because you don’t have your GPS on the trucks working. There’s no streets signs to tell you where you’re at so you’ve pretty much got to have everything together,” Capt. Espree said. “You had to find alternate paths to get there also because the normal routes you would take, something probably could be blocking it, power line down or anything, so it was kind of hectic.”

For days, firefighters were at the station, which was damaged along with their homes.

“I think [recovery] is coming along very well,” Capt. Champion said. “It was slow to begin because of so much damage, but we’ve come a long way in the past two years. We’ve still got a long way to go, but it’s getting there.”

Evidence of Laura remains at Station 6 today, but as these firefighters headed into the holidays, they said they are thankful for the progress.

