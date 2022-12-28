How long is too long to keep Christmas decorations up?

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Christmas may be over but the holiday season is still going strong.

Some are still celebrating with family while others are busy breaking down decorations.

Some wait until the last minute to put up their tree but others might wait even longer to take it down.

So the question is: How long should Christmas decorations remain up?

Most people around Southwest Louisiana are saying it’s ok to have those decorations out until Louisiana’s favorite holiday.

KPLC spoke to several Lake Area residents about their thoughts on when to ditch the decorations.

Madison Huffman and her daughter Piper say they enjoy putting decorations up but not so much taking them down.

” Too early would be like the day after Christmas because Christmas just ended and I know a lot of people still have Christmas after Christmas,” Huffman said. “Too late would be like rolling into February. Because here we have Mardi Gras here.”

”One year, we had a tree up all year and we were going to decorate it for all the different holidays,” said Kara Ortego, who was out with her daughter. “We didn’t get past Easter, but I think it’s a personal preference.”

Ortego says that the worst part of putting away decorations is cleaning up glitter.

Other residents explained that they make the “take down” a part of their Christmas tradition.

