50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Hammond man arrested, accused of Christmas Eve arson inside city’s Walmart

Investigators said they identified and arrested Terrence Coe, 43, after saying he was the man...
Investigators said they identified and arrested Terrence Coe, 43, after saying he was the man caught on store surveillance cameras starting a fire inside Hammond's Walmart store on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24).(SFMO)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Authorities booked a Hammond man on attempted murder, arson and other felony allegations Tuesday (Dec. 27), after accusing him of deliberately starting a fire inside the city’s Walmart store on Christmas Eve.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s office said 43-year-old Terrence Michael Coe was booked Tuesday into the Tangipahoa Parish jail on single counts of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated arson, armed robbery and terrorism.

Coe could face decades in state prison if charged with and convicted of the alleged offenses.

The Fire Marshal’s office said the Hammond Fire Department responded Dec. 24 at about 6 p.m. to a report of fire inside the store in the 2700 block of West Thomas Street.

Authorities said at least 500 customers and employees were inside the store when Coe was captured on surveillance video deliberately starting a fire near flammable material in the store’s paint aisle. The fire was contained to that aisle, the Fire Marshal’s office said, only because of “quick-acting employees and customers who utilized fire extinguishers to put out the blaze.”

No one was injured and those inside the store were safely evacuated, officials said.

Investigators said Coe admitted setting the fire to distract attention from his efforts to steal various items from the store. That strategy formed the basis for the armed robbery allegation against Coe, which itself carries a penalty of 10 to 99 years in state prison upon conviction.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Damien Deshone Guidry Jr., 20, of Welsh.
Welsh man charged with 7 counts of attempted murder in Broad Street shooting

Latest News

Stock market woes
Financial planner gives perspective on this year’s stock market woes
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Warmer weather beginning Wednesday
Young adults might have different paths ahead, but a successful future is possible especially...
Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act program available for youth
Stock market woes
Stock market woes