First Alert Forecast: Rain returns Thursday, a few storms also possible

By Wade Hampton
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - On average temperatures are 15 to 20 degrees warmer than yesterday, and it will be noticeably warmer overnight tonight. We will start off Thursday with lows only in the upper 50s to low 60s, compared to the 20s and 30s we saw this morning!

First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Thursday will feature a mixture of sun and clouds, despite the clouds high temperatures will still reach the low to mid 70s. Scattered showers look likely off and on throughout the day with a better chance into the evening and overnight hours. There is a slight risk of a few storms reaching severe levels Thursday afternoon into the evening hours. The greatest risk is likely to be found west of the Sabine River over SE Texas, but isolated severe storms could cross the river into Southwest Louisiana. Be sure to keep an eye on the weather Thursday and use our First Alert Weather app to track storms.

First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Scattered showers and storms will likely continue through much of the day Friday, the severe risk looks lower. A cold front will move through sometime Friday and once it moves through the rain will come to an end from west to east. At this time rain looks be gone by Saturday morning. So I am leaving rain out of the forecast for both Saturday and Sunday, obviously this could change if the timing of the front changes. Temperatures will not change much behind the front with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s over the weekend.

First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Another front will bring rain and storms back to our area beginning Monday and will continue into Tuesday. The risk of severe weather looks a little higher with this event, though we are days away and things could change. We will continue to monitor this for you and will keep you updated, but you should be aware of the potential. Temperatures will remain above normal through at least Tuesday with highs in the 70s and lows in the 60s.

A third cold front will move through later next week with little to no chance of rain. However, the front will bring colder temperatures back to our area late next week into next weekend. Not as cold as what we saw over Christmas, lows will reach the 30s and frost is possible.

-Wade

