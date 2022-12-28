Cold weather brings challenges for Kinder water supply

Kinder, LA (KPLC) - After the recent freeze, the Town of Kinder has experienced many difficulties.

The Mayor of Kinder, Wayland LaFargue said the the town had to overcome quite a few obstacles.

“Not only did we have a water leak, we had a major gas station go down with our regulator,” Mayor LaFargue said. “We didn’t have gas for the first few hours of the cold, and they had to manually operate it for about 72 hours, and one sewage station pipe busted because of the cold weather, so we’ve had our problems there in this cold weather.”

The Town of Kinder no longer has its own water well. The town buys its water from Southwest Water, which also services other customers.

“We’re buying water from Southwest Louisiana Water District and what happens is their customers come before us and they’re going to have the same problems,” Mayor LaFargue said. “You know that when their pressure goes down they’re going to, they’re going to really shut us off, maybe not completely, but we’re not going to get the the amount of water we need to service our citizens or our customers; we’ve got about 11,000 customers.”

The mayor said citizens may not realize how fast the water pressure drops when everyone is dripping their faucets.

“It started the first night, you know people started dripping their faucets, and it just drains it real fast,” LaFargue said. “People don’t understand within four or five hours thousands of gallons go through the faucets and then once the pipes start breaking even more water.”

Currently, the water pressure is rising and so are the water tanks.

“Our ground tank is full and when our towers are full tonight we’ll start filling the other tower up but, I think we won’t have to shut off tonight because it’s not going to be freezing,” Mayor LaFargue said. “People shouldn’t be dripping anymore, and we’ll still be under a boil advisory until we get up the full pressure and everybody working on a normal system.”

