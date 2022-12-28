50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Cold weather brings challenges for Kinder water supply

By Barry Lowin and Emma Oertling
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Kinder, LA (KPLC) - After the recent freeze, the Town of Kinder has experienced many difficulties.

The Mayor of Kinder, Wayland LaFargue said the the town had to overcome quite a few obstacles.

“Not only did we have a water leak, we had a major gas station go down with our regulator,” Mayor LaFargue said. “We didn’t have gas for the first few hours of the cold, and they had to manually operate it for about 72 hours, and one sewage station pipe busted because of the cold weather, so we’ve had our problems there in this cold weather.”

The Town of Kinder no longer has its own water well. The town buys its water from Southwest Water, which also services other customers.

“We’re buying water from Southwest Louisiana Water District and what happens is their customers come before us and they’re going to have the same problems,” Mayor LaFargue said. “You know that when their pressure goes down they’re going to, they’re going to really shut us off, maybe not completely, but we’re not going to get the the amount of water we need to service our citizens or our customers; we’ve got about 11,000 customers.”

The mayor said citizens may not realize how fast the water pressure drops when everyone is dripping their faucets.

“It started the first night, you know people started dripping their faucets, and it just drains it real fast,” LaFargue said. “People don’t understand within four or five hours thousands of gallons go through the faucets and then once the pipes start breaking even more water.”

Currently, the water pressure is rising and so are the water tanks.

“Our ground tank is full and when our towers are full tonight we’ll start filling the other tower up but, I think we won’t have to shut off tonight because it’s not going to be freezing,” Mayor LaFargue said. “People shouldn’t be dripping anymore, and we’ll still be under a boil advisory until we get up the full pressure and everybody working on a normal system.”

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Damien Deshone Guidry Jr., 20, of Welsh.
Welsh man charged with 7 counts of attempted murder in Broad Street shooting

Latest News

KINDER WATER ISSUES AND CONDITIONS
KINDER WATER WOES
Ragley families lose everything in house fire
Ragley families lose everything in house fire days before Christmas
Ragley families lose everything in house fire
Ragley house fire
Investigators said they identified and arrested Terrence Coe, 43, after saying he was the man...
Hammond man arrested, accused of Christmas Eve arson inside city’s Walmart