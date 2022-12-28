Celebration of life announced for Aiden Shotwell

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Westlake teen who died after being struck by a police unit along Westwood Rd. in November.

Aiden Christoper Shotwell, 14, passed away in a local hospital on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.

Shotwell was raised in LeBleu Settlement and attended Iowa Middle school and then Westlake High School. His family describes him as someone who had a love for life and lived every day to his fullest, riding his skateboard, making videos, and rapping.

A celebration of Aiden’s life will be held at Ponderosa Park around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

There will be a private funeral service for Shotwell’s immediate family at Johnson Funeral Home.

The family thanked all of the doctors, nurses, and staff at Our Lady of the Lake, Heart of Hospice as well as the surgeons and staff at Christus St. Patrick Hospital for all their efforts.

Anyone wishing to make donations to Aiden’s family can use a GoFundMe account set up in his name HERE.

