50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Winter weather continues to cause headaches at Louisiana airports

Baton Rouge Metro Airport
Baton Rouge Metro Airport(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Winter weather across the country continues to cause headaches on Tuesday, Dec. 27, for people at airports in Louisiana.

While no flights have been canceled or delayed at the Baton Rouge Metro Airport, as many as 91 flight cancellations and nine delays were reported at the Louis Armstrong International Airport in the New Orleans area.

Flights headed to Tampa, Austin, Houston, Dallas, Baltimore, and other cities were all canceled at the New Orleans airport.

RELATED STORY: Western NY death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

Passengers headed to Louis Armstrong International are being urged to check on the status of their flights ahead of time. Click here for more information. Passengers heading to Baton Metro Airport can also check on their flights by clicking here.

According to flightaware.com, more than 4,000 flights have already been canceled nationwide on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and more than 6,000 flights have been delayed.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Damien Deshone Guidry Jr., 20, of Welsh.
Welsh man charged with 7 counts of attempted murder in Broad Street shooting

Latest News

Health Headlines: New treatment options for PK deficiency
Health Headlines: New treatment options for PK deficiency
Health Headlines: New treatment options for PK deficiency
Health Headlines: New treatment options for PK deficiency
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 26, 2022
Hockey at Raising Cane's River Center in Baton Rouge
‘Working on putting a team here’: Announcement of full-time hockey team in BR could come soon