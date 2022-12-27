SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 26, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 26, 2022.

Alexander Daniel Walker, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Calethea Faye Ulmer, 52, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shawn Patrick Benton, 54, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of stolen things under $25,000; curfew violation; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Corey James Leday, 31, Lake Charles: Cyberstalking (2 charges).

