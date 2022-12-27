50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 26, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 26, 2022.

Alexander Daniel Walker, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Calethea Faye Ulmer, 52, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shawn Patrick Benton, 54, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of stolen things under $25,000; curfew violation; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Corey James Leday, 31, Lake Charles: Cyberstalking (2 charges).

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Damien Deshone Guidry Jr., 20, of Welsh.
Welsh man charged with 7 counts of attempted murder in Broad Street shooting

Latest News

Rain likely by Thursday and Friday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A big warmup ahead this week with rain also on the return
FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a Carbon Monoxide detector as a demonstration.
La. Fire Marshal issues guidance ahead of new carbon monoxide detector law
7News investigates the disappearance of Wilda Mae Benoit.
Cold Case: disappearance of Wilda Mae Benoit
7News investigates the disappearance of Wilda Mae Benoit.
Cold case: Wilda Mae Benoit