SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 26, 2022
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 26, 2022.
Alexander Daniel Walker, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Calethea Faye Ulmer, 52, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shawn Patrick Benton, 54, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of stolen things under $25,000; curfew violation; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Corey James Leday, 31, Lake Charles: Cyberstalking (2 charges).
