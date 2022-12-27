50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Sam Houston to host basketball tournament December 26th-28th

By Justin Margolius
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This week Sam Houston High School will be hosting a boys basketball tournament December 26th through the 28th. The tournament will consist of 11 total games over 3 days, with a few local teams attending. This teams are LaGrange, DeRidder, and then host Sam Houston. Here is the list of games for the fist day of action.

DAY 1 (December 26th):

  • Anacoco vs. LaGrange - 3:30 pm
  • East Saint John vs. DeRidder - 5:00 pm
  • Lafayette Ren. Academy vs. Helen Cox - 6:30 pm
  • Church Point vs. Sam Houston

DAY 2 (December 27th):

  • Semi-Final #1 - 6:30 pm
  • Semi-Final #2 - 8:00 pm

DAY 3 (December 28th):

  • 3rd Place Game - 5:30 pm
  • Tournament Championship - 7:00 pm

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Damien Deshone Guidry Jr., 20, of Welsh.
Welsh man charged with 7 counts of attempted murder in Broad Street shooting

Latest News

NCAA Football
College Football Bowl Schedule
Sam Houston Basketball Tournament
Sam Houston Tournament
BRAD DUCOTE
Rosepine Head Coach Brad Ducote steps down after 5 years with the team
BRAD DUCOTE
BRAD DOCOTE