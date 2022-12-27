Sam Houston to host basketball tournament December 26th-28th

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This week Sam Houston High School will be hosting a boys basketball tournament December 26th through the 28th. The tournament will consist of 11 total games over 3 days, with a few local teams attending. This teams are LaGrange, DeRidder, and then host Sam Houston. Here is the list of games for the fist day of action.

DAY 1 (December 26th):

Anacoco vs. LaGrange - 3:30 pm

East Saint John vs. DeRidder - 5:00 pm

Lafayette Ren. Academy vs. Helen Cox - 6:30 pm

Church Point vs. Sam Houston

DAY 2 (December 27th):

Semi-Final #1 - 6:30 pm

Semi-Final #2 - 8:00 pm

DAY 3 (December 28th):

3rd Place Game - 5:30 pm

Tournament Championship - 7:00 pm

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.