Sam Houston to host basketball tournament December 26th-28th
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This week Sam Houston High School will be hosting a boys basketball tournament December 26th through the 28th. The tournament will consist of 11 total games over 3 days, with a few local teams attending. This teams are LaGrange, DeRidder, and then host Sam Houston. Here is the list of games for the fist day of action.
DAY 1 (December 26th):
- Anacoco vs. LaGrange - 3:30 pm
- East Saint John vs. DeRidder - 5:00 pm
- Lafayette Ren. Academy vs. Helen Cox - 6:30 pm
- Church Point vs. Sam Houston
DAY 2 (December 27th):
- Semi-Final #1 - 6:30 pm
- Semi-Final #2 - 8:00 pm
DAY 3 (December 28th):
- 3rd Place Game - 5:30 pm
- Tournament Championship - 7:00 pm
Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.