Lake Area plumbers help homes recover after arctic blast

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Christmas is a time for gathering for many, but many across Southwest Louisiana spent this Christmas with little to no water, after freezing temperatures over the weekend caused pipes to leak and some to burst.

“Just loss of water in the home, low water pressure sometimes if the water leak isn’t too big. Other than that, it really can’t cause any severe problems in your home,” Derrick Guidry, a plumber with Dependable Plumbing said.

Plumbers around in the area can be found at residences and businesses, trying to help people get back to normal as temperatures continue to rise above freezing.

“Here in Southwest Louisiana we know that that’s a problem here. A lot of the piping is old, it’s galvanized, copper, PVC, there’s really no way to prevent it besides running water trying to stop it,” Guidry said.

Some of the problems homeowners are seeing can be solved with a quick fix, while others require a more intense solution. However, whether you call in a plumber or try to fix it yourself there are some safety precautions to keep in mind.

“My advice to you before getting under the home, just turn the main breaker off to the home, don’t be trying to do separate breakers because there are a lot of these loose wires under the home that can cause you to get shocked,” Guidry said.

Plumbers will be busy as they round out the year, working to help homeowners fix damages brought on by the cold weather over the holiday weekend.

