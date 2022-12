Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Comedian Jeff Foxworthy is returning to Lake Charles for a night of laughs.

He will be hosting a show at the L’Auberge Casino Resort on January 21, 2023, at 8 p.m.

Attendees must be 21 years old or older.

Tickets are almost sold out. To purchase tickets, CLICK HERE.

