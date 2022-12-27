50/50 Thursdays
Grand Lake pontoon bridge closed after maintenance reveals structural issue

Grand Lake Pontoon Bridge
Grand Lake Pontoon Bridge(Cameron Parish Police Jury)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Grand Lake, LA (KPLC) - The Grand Lake pontoon bridge is closed to motor vehicles after routine maintenance found a structural issue, according to the Department of Transportation.

“The bridge was closed to highway traffic after routine maintenance by DOTD personnel revealed a structural issue with the lifting girder beneath the easternmost roadway approach apron,” the Department of Transportation said in a news release. “The lifting girder is a structural support used to raise and lower the apron onto the pontoon.”

The DOTD is working to replace the lifting girder with a new steel I-beam.

Work is anticipated to begin the week of January 2, 2023, the Department of Transportation said.

The area will remain open to marine traffic.

