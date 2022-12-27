50/50 Thursdays
Former Destrehan High theater instructor accused of molesting student

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A Metairie man who worked as a teacher at Destrehan High School has been arrested on suspicion of molesting a juvenile student, according to St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne.

Sheriff Champagne says Kyle Aucoin-Melohn, 32, allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact at the school with a student from 2017-2020, when the victim was 16 and 17 years old.

An anonymous tip received on Dec. 1 that Aucoin-Melohn was molesting male students led to his arrest, according to Champagne.

The school’s website lists Aucoin-Melohn as a theatre instructor. The school board says his employment was terminated earlier this month.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Sheriff Champagne’s office at 985-783-6807, 985-331-1526, or send an email to hlaurent@stcharlessheriff.org.

