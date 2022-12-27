First Alert Forecast: Warmer weather beginning Wednesday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was a chilly start to our Tuesday with lows below freezing in most areas, but it will be warmer tonight. In fact, most areas likely will not drop below freezing overnight. That means there is no need to drip faucets tonight as temperatures will be too warm for pipes to freeze and burst. There is still a chance some areas north of I-10 could see frost, but only if the wind remains calm. It looks like temperatures may increase before daylight too, as southerly winds pick up and push temperatures warmer overnight.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Temperatures will be noticeably warmer Wednesday afternoon with highs reaching the low 70s! We will see an increase in clouds through the day, but rain looks limited at best; so the forecast only has a 10% chance of rain. That changes by Thursday when the rain chance increase to 60% ahead of the next cold front. I expect a good scattering of showers and thunderstorms both Thursday and Friday. The chance of severe weather looks very low, but it is not zero; we will continue to monitor the trends on that and will keep you updated.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The front will move through on Friday but it will not bring any real change in temperatures to our area. It should push the rain out with only a slim 20% chance remaining through Saturday morning. So any outdoor plans you have for the holiday weekend should be fine with no weather concerns. Temperatures will not drop much over the weekend with lows in the 50s and highs near 70.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Another cold front arrives early next week and this will bring rain back to our area beginning Monday and likely into Tuesday. Just like the previous one, I do not expect a major change in temperatures with this front. However we will see cooler temperatures by the end of next week into next weekend as a third front arrives late in the week. That front will not bring rain, just the cooler temperatures; though nothing as bitterly cold as we saw this past weekend.

- Wade

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.