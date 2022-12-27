Customer, Entergy dispute who’s responsible for 4-day power outage

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The warmer weather provided welcome relief for those suffering from the bitter cold. But a woman who lives south of Lake Charles says she has no power, and Entergy says it’s not on their end.

It’s bad enough when your power goes out, but it’s even worse when the power company keeps texting you that the power has been restored when it hasn’t.

Debra Woods has been is sitting in her car to warm up and charge her cell phone because she has no power. She said she’s had no power since Friday and she called an electrician who came to her house about 6:30 Friday morning.

She said he told her, “It was not anything related to my home. It was related to Entergy’s power coming into my home.”

She also thinks Entergy is to blame for her generator going out.

“I think a power surge fried it,” she said.

While no power is a pain for anyone, Woods is 61 and has a variety of health problems and depends on electricity to operate medical equipment.

“I have medical equipment that I have to have. Alert systems from my doctors and different things, should my heart rate get super low or anything like that,” said Woods.

She said it’s maddening to repeatedly get texts from Entergy saying the power is restored when she has no power. Woods says the reason she has stayed in the house is because Entergy officials on the phone said she must be home when they arrive to make repairs.

Debra thought Entergy would make repairs over the weekend, but they did not.

She said her grandchildren were supposed to stay all weekend, but her son came to get them early due to no power.

“He said it’s stressful enough already with it being so cold with my health problems. He said I’m going to go ahead and take my babies home. So, my grandbabies went home,” she said, tearing up.

Now she may have to leave to protect against a health emergency.

We contacted Entergy and a spokesperson says their crews have been to the woman’s home and replaced all the connections and checked voltage. The spokesperson said everything coming from their side is good and that the customer needs to call an electrician because the issue is on her side.

Woods disputes that.

