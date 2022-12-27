Cold Case: disappearance of Wilda Mae Benoit

Cameron, LA (KPLC) - 7News investigates the disappearance of Wilda Mae Benoit.

Down in the deep south all the way down in Cameron Parish. It’s the year 1992, with population at just over 9,000 people.

It’s an otherwise untouched marsh, but in the quiet, secrets lie in the shadows.

“Wilda Mae if you’re out there, would you please call your mother,” Brenda Smith said.

One of those secrets is the disappearance of a 14-year-old girl.

“She was a typical 14-year-old. She was into makeup, going to football games, just whatever a 14-year-old girl in high school does,” Smith said.

On July 23, 1992, Wilda Mae was last seen at her home in Creole.

Detectives with the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office said Benoit was living with her aunt and uncle at the time. She was last seen in her bedroom by her uncle later that evening.

The following morning, there was no sign of Benoit, though she was believed to be at work with her aunt.

Later that afternoon, authorities were notified.

“We went out shrimping, and whenever we came back in is when we got the news that she was missing,” Smith said. “Then after that… wow.”

Benoit was first considered a runaway. It was soon discovered her jewelry box with several pairs of jewelry and clothing were missing, but it’s something her mother has never agreed with.

“They thought she ran away, and I said she was scared of the dark, isn’t no way she ran away,” Smith said.

Now, several decades have passed and possible sightings were found not to be credible and persons of interest were cleared.

“She had to leave with someone because she wasn’t going to leave by herself,” Smith said.

Wilda Mae Benoit has not been heard from since that July night in 1992. She would now be 44 years old. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Wilda Mae was last seen wearing black and white shorts with a green long-sleeved shirt that had a navy-blue design on the bottom of the shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 337-775-5111.

