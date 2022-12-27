50/50 Thursdays
Calcasieu Animal Services hosting dog adoption event

Calcasieu Parish Animal Services is hosting an adoption event showcasing small, medium and big sized dogs.
Calcasieu Parish Animal Services is hosting an adoption event showcasing small, medium and big sized dogs.(Chandler Watkins)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Animal Services is hosting an adoption event showcasing small, medium and big sized dogs.

The event will be held at Meet Me at the Market, located at 1001 Ryan St., on January 7, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Adoptions cost $90. All dogs are spayed or neutered, up-to-date on shots, and microchipped.

Only cash or check payments will be accepted.

