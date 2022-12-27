Calcasieu among 11 parishes USDA designates as ‘Disaster Areas’

Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) will be providing emergency loans for farmers in 11 primary Louisiana parishes, including Calcasieu Parish, as well as 30 additional contiguous parishes and counties in neighboring states.

The aid is for farmers who suffered a total crop loss due to excessive rains and other weather events from June 1 through November 2, 2022, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF).

Many areas within the state of Louisiana suffered 18 or more inches of rain within just a few days, LDAF said. The downpour was followed by cloudy, humid, stagnant days resulting in an increase in crop disease and further degradation.

The disaster designation includes the following primary parishes:

Ascension

Avoyelles

Calcasieu

Cameron

Franklin

Iberville

Madison

James

Tensas

Vermilion

West Baton Rouge

The additional contiguous parishes include:

Acadia

Assumption

Beauregard

Caldwell

Catahoula

Concordia

East Baton Rouge

East Carroll

East Feliciana

Evangeline

Iberia

Jefferson Davis

Lafayette

Lafourche

LaSalle

Livingston

Pointe Coupee

Rapides

Richland

John the Baptist

Landry

Martin

West Feliciana

Farmers have eight months to apply for emergency loans, LDAF said. Producers can contact their location FSA office for further information regarding eligibility requirements and application procedures.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.