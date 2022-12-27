50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Calcasieu among 11 parishes USDA designates as ‘Disaster Areas’

Calcasieu among 11 parishes USDA designates as ‘Disaster Areas’
Calcasieu among 11 parishes USDA designates as ‘Disaster Areas’(KPLC)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) will be providing emergency loans for farmers in 11 primary Louisiana parishes, including Calcasieu Parish, as well as 30 additional contiguous parishes and counties in neighboring states.

The aid is for farmers who suffered a total crop loss due to excessive rains and other weather events from June 1 through November 2, 2022, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF).

Many areas within the state of Louisiana suffered 18 or more inches of rain within just a few days, LDAF said. The downpour was followed by cloudy, humid, stagnant days resulting in an increase in crop disease and further degradation.

The disaster designation includes the following primary parishes:

  • Ascension
  • Avoyelles
  • Calcasieu
  • Cameron
  • Franklin
  • Iberville
  • Madison
  • James
  • Tensas
  • Vermilion
  • West Baton Rouge

The additional contiguous parishes include:

  • Acadia
  • Assumption
  • Beauregard
  • Caldwell
  • Catahoula
  • Concordia
  • East Baton Rouge
  • East Carroll
  • East Feliciana
  • Evangeline
  • Iberia
  • Jefferson Davis
  • Lafayette
  • Lafourche
  • LaSalle
  • Livingston
  • Pointe Coupee
  • Rapides
  • Richland
  • John the Baptist
  • Landry
  • Martin
  • West Feliciana

Farmers have eight months to apply for emergency loans, LDAF said. Producers can contact their location FSA office for further information regarding eligibility requirements and application procedures.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Damien Deshone Guidry Jr., 20, of Welsh.
Welsh man charged with 7 counts of attempted murder in Broad Street shooting

Latest News

Matias Abreu
Officials identify 4-yr-old who died after being rescued from river; cause of death pending
Grand Lake Pontoon Bridge
Grand Lake pontoon bridge closed after maintenance reveals structural issue
Fireworks in Jennings on Wednesday night. (Source: Wade Hampton, KPLC)
State Fire Marshal reminds residents of fireworks safety
From left, Darryl Love and Tralana Humphrey have been named as 'persons of interest' whom NOPD...
Man, woman, car sought in killing of New Orleans comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell