Authorities investigating theft of catalytic converters from Calcasieu school buses

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says it is currently investigating the theft of catalytic converters from area school buses at two separate locations.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says their office first received a call and sent deputies to investigate the theft of a catalytic converter off a Calcasieu Parish school bus from a home on W. Roosevelt St. in Lake Charles on Dec. 23.

Later, on Dec. 25, the sheriff’s office also received a call and dispatched deputies to Lake Charles Boston Academy regarding a similar theft. During their investigation, deputies say they found one bus at the location that had its catalytic converter stolen and another bus where the converter had been partially sawn off.

Detectives with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Vehicle Crimes Investigative Unit are currently investigating both cases.

