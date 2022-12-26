50/50 Thursdays
Welsh Elementary students sing carols and give their Christmas wishes

By Andrea Robinson
Dec. 26, 2022
Welsh, LA (KPLC) - Like many children, students at Welsh Elementary got into the Christmas spirit, excited for what Santa would bring them.

It was one of the biggest questions of the holiday season: What do you want for Christmas?

Our 7 News crew headed to Welsh Elementary to hear what the kids hoped to find under their tree Christmas morning.

Some were hopeful to find a puppy or an electric dirt bike. Others hoped for an Elf on the Shelf, a Nintendo or an Anna and Elsa set.

Our camera’s also caught kindergarteners and first-graders singing Christmas carols and wishing everyone a ‘Merry Christmas.’

