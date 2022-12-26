50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - December 24, 2022

Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 24, 2022.
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 24, 2022.(WRDW/WAGT)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 24, 2022.

Anatashia Marie Hagger, 29, Iowa: Domestic abuse battery with dangerous weapon.

Chad Davis Hollier, 46, Iowa: Domestic abuse battery.

Rigsby Dewayne Simmons, 58, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.

Taylor Warren Stringer, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug 2 counts; drug paraphernalia; obstruction of a public passage; possession of alcohol in vehicle.

Dwayne Lee Adams, 57, Lake Charles: Simple battery of the infirm.

Joseph Albert Ripley, 36, Sulphur: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Michael Dylan Miller, 25, Iowa: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; possession of marijuana; resisting an officer.

Joe Bigelow, 58, Lake Charles: Simple assault.

Dominic Steven Sonier, 20, Ragley: Violations of protective orders.

Deszanie Arie Powell, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Floyd Vendale Riley, 59, Westlake: Bicycle violations; resisting an officer; possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Damien Deshone Guidry Jr., 20, of Welsh.
Welsh man charged with 7 counts of attempted murder in Broad Street shooting

Latest News

Boil advisories, water and gas conservation requests made due to freezing weather
Police Lights
4-year-old dies after being rescued from freezing water in Central, officials say
Local baby joins Elf on the Shelf's antics this Christmas season
Local baby joins Elf on the Shelf’s antics this Christmas season
Local baby joins Elf on the Shelf's antics this Christmas season
Local baby joins Elf on the Shelf's antics this Christmas season