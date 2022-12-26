SWLA Arrest Report - December 24, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 24, 2022.

Anatashia Marie Hagger, 29, Iowa: Domestic abuse battery with dangerous weapon.

Chad Davis Hollier, 46, Iowa: Domestic abuse battery.

Rigsby Dewayne Simmons, 58, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.

Taylor Warren Stringer, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug 2 counts; drug paraphernalia; obstruction of a public passage; possession of alcohol in vehicle.

Dwayne Lee Adams, 57, Lake Charles: Simple battery of the infirm.

Joseph Albert Ripley, 36, Sulphur: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Michael Dylan Miller, 25, Iowa: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; possession of marijuana; resisting an officer.

Joe Bigelow, 58, Lake Charles: Simple assault.

Dominic Steven Sonier, 20, Ragley: Violations of protective orders.

Deszanie Arie Powell, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Floyd Vendale Riley, 59, Westlake: Bicycle violations; resisting an officer; possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia.

