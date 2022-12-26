50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - December 23, 2022

Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 23, 2022.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Allison Nicole Miller, 28, Iowa: Aggravated battery; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime; theft of a firearm; armed robbery; theft of a motor vehicle from $25,000 or more.

Miricle Lynette Chatman, 36, Lake Charles: Parole violation.

Quiency Micah Green, 20, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; battery of a dating partner; criminal damage to property less than $1,000; criminal mischief.

Klieijah Monay Jackson, 22, Baton Rouge: Instate detainer.

Timothy Patrick Lee, 40, DeQuincy: Criminal trespass; stalking.

Joseph Felix Carrington, 28, Lake Charles: 2 counts theft less than $1,000; 2 counts simple burglary.

