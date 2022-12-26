SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 25, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 25, 2022.
Michael Shane Jenkins, 49, Westlake: Child endangerment.
Edward Lee Mott Jr., 18, Crowley: Burglary.
Wesley James Yokum Jr., 20, Lake Charles: Burglary.
Mildred Cecilia Mitchell, 41, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Norman Wayne Ceasar, 61, Lake Charles: Operating a vehicle while under suspension; first offense DWI; possessing alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.
Angel de Jesus Garcia-Cervantes, 19, Lake Charles: Driver must be licensed; first offense DWI; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; careless operation; federal detainer.
Gavin Issak-Joseph Ardoin, 19, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Joshua Lynn Friday, 39, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; domestic abuse; property damage under $1,000.
Brenton David Bell, 36, Sulphur: Child endangerment; resisting a police officer with force.
Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.