SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 25, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 25, 2022.

Michael Shane Jenkins, 49, Westlake: Child endangerment.

Edward Lee Mott Jr., 18, Crowley: Burglary.

Wesley James Yokum Jr., 20, Lake Charles: Burglary.

Mildred Cecilia Mitchell, 41, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Norman Wayne Ceasar, 61, Lake Charles: Operating a vehicle while under suspension; first offense DWI; possessing alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.

Angel de Jesus Garcia-Cervantes, 19, Lake Charles: Driver must be licensed; first offense DWI; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; careless operation; federal detainer.

Gavin Issak-Joseph Ardoin, 19, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Joshua Lynn Friday, 39, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; domestic abuse; property damage under $1,000.

Brenton David Bell, 36, Sulphur: Child endangerment; resisting a police officer with force.

