Person of interest sought in killing of comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell

By Marchaund Jones
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest in connection with the killing of comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell.

Authorities say Montrell was slain on Dec. 23 in the 700 block of Baronne Street.

Detectives identified 49-year-old Ricky Cowart as a person of interest. Cowart is not currently wanted; however, detectives believe he may have information vital to the investigation and wish to speak to him.

News of Montrell’s death was spread across social media on Friday night, but NOPD and Orleans Parish Coroner had not revealed his identity until Saturday afternoon.

Montrell was popular on TikTok and Instagram for his “Hood History” series on events and people in New Orleans.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cowart is urged to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

