Holiday carriage rides return to the Lake Area

By Jakob Evans
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For many years J&R Carriages provided the service here in the Lake Area, however they didn’t return after the 2020 hurricanes.

Now, Almosta Ranch is taking the reins after the city approved bringing back the attraction earlier this year.

“Everyone was supportive of it and kind of nostalgic of the carriages used here in the past,” Almosta Ranch owner William Bolen said.

William Bolen and his wife run the Almosta Ranch and they heard the demand for bringing back Christmas carriage rides.

Once permits were secured earlier this year, the ranch sprang into action bringing hooves to the pavement just in time for the holidays.

“We had heard from a lot of people in town that there was a need for the carriage rides, of course we used to have them here in Lake Charles a few years ago,” Bolen said.

The ranch used this opportunity to add to the holiday festivities in tandem with the Christmas lights near downtown.

“We love the animals and we also love showing everybody a good time on the carriages and the Shell Beach [Drive] lights are just beautiful,” Bolen said.

With the four-legged stars of the show already on “staff”, the only obstacle was to learn the ways of the road.

“We didn’t know a whole lot about it at the time so we got a covered wagon from someone who had gotten out of the business and then we were able to get the carriages,” Bolen said. “We decided to go ahead and go full force and start using our horses and our mules to actually pull people.”

In a world fueled by technology, Bolen said there is a need for more organic forms of holiday entertainment.

“We thought that possibly some of the older school stuff as far as the petting zoo, the animals, the chickens, the mules, the horses, would be something that there would be a need for and the support for it has just been overwhelming,” Bolen said.

If you are wanting to book a ride this season, you have until December 31.

To register, CLICK HERE.

