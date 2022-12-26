‘Go Sing it on the Mountain’ First United Methodist Church celebrates Christmas with annual Cantata

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The First United Methodist Church in Lake Charles takes on an annual tradition, serving as a reminder of what Christmas is all about.

Choir director Emmie Gonsoulin took on ‘Go Sing it on the Mountain’, written by Pepper Choplin, celebrating the birth of Jesus for this year’s Cantata.

The annual performance holstered holy melodies to rein in the Christmas season.

“The message, the message that’s pure and unadulterated and doesn’t have any hidden agenda, it’s biblical,” choir member Jacqueline Ellis said.

Ellis is a four year vet in the First United Methodist Church Chancel Choir performing the piece with a 26 member orchestra.

“This year’s Cantata is about hope and it’s about faith and it’s positive,” Ellis said. “You know, it’s all about the positive aspect of Jesus coming as our savior.”

“This is an extremely light, fun, uplifting Christmas cantata and you’ll pick up little pieces of the normal carols,” choir member Ross Turpin said.

Turpin has been using his voice to spread the word of God with the choir for 12 years. He said preparing for a Cantata takes time.

“We have been practicing this for over 6 months,” Turpin said.

“The craziest part is when we start the music is we don’t start on page one,” Ellis said. “We’ll start in the middle, some middle section and it turns out we have to work on certain sections because they’re trickier than others and they also help put a frame work around the whole song. It’s different.”

Newer members are learning the importance of their performance with this Cantata.

“It’s not about what other people think about you, it’s about how you can help others receive God,” choir member Julia Dyer said.

Dyer has only been a part of the group for a few months and said she has been delighted to use her passion of singing for something greater.

“Church choir has been beneficial because it helps me get closer to my faith,” Dyer said.

Songs were filled with divine sounds carrying righteous notes as many celebrate the birth of Jesus this Christmas.

“We’re so hopeful that we will touch someone’s heart with this music because it has definitely touched ours,” Turpin said.

The Cantata was performed Sunday, Dec. 18 at 10 a.m.

