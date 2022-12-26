50/50 Thursdays
Giving ‘City of Refuge’ veteran community hope

By Raven Little
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
VINTON, LA (KPLC) - A homeless shelter for veterans in need continues to rebuild its facilities.

The City of Refuge in Vinton was hit hard by hurricanes Laura and Delta. But in the midst of recovery, The City of Refuge’s founder, a Vietnam veteran, also died.

Through it all, The City of Refuge continues to inspire other veterans and also, helps operate the facilities.

Director Denise Steigan said other nonprofits volunteered to help them get back on their feet during harsh times.

“We were so blessed with so many different ministries who would come a day or two a week to help do clean-up and repair work and that sort of thing,” Steigan said.

When the hurricane hit, saving the food pantry with the use of generators was a priority, resident Robert Underwood said.

Underwood said he wanted to help save the agency and continue providing the services they offer to those in need.

“We are trying to keep things comfortable and operating as much as we can,” Underwood said.

