FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thawing out Monday with better rain chances late week

By Max Lagano
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we start the week but end the year, we’ll begin to exit the deep freeze we were in during the lead up to Christmas. Monday features appreciably warmer temperatures with high’s into the mid and upper 50′s, though it’s still roughly 10 degrees below normal. Nighttime lows will only fall to around the freezing mark along I-10, though northern parts of the area could still see some upper 20′s. That is much warmer than temperatures the last few nights, meaning it becomes much less necessary to drip pipes, with the exception for far northern parts of the area and only at night on Monday. By Tuesday, we’ll be completely free of freezing weather with high’s in the 50′s during the day and nighttime lows around 40 degrees. So we’ll stay dry and be able to ease off the cold weather precautions.

Our warming trend begins in earnest Monday afternoon.
Our warming trend begins in earnest Monday afternoon.

Then by Wednesday cold weather will be all but a distant memory. High pressure slides east of the area, allowing southerly winds to become established across Southwest Louisiana. This means temperatures warm to a more normal 70 degrees for highs! These south winds also mean we see more moisture as well. Though we stay mostly dry Wednesday, a few afternoon streamer showers can’t be ruled out.

A cold front approaches around Thursday evening likely bringing some showers and storms.
A cold front approaches around Thursday evening likely bringing some showers and storms.

The next big chance for rain comes by Thursday. This will be when a slow-moving cold front begins to enter the picture. With that moisture and warmer temperatures, this may allow numerous showers and storms to fire up through Thursday evening into Friday. For now, any severe weather threat is on the lower side though the slow-moving nature of the front could allow for locally high rain totals.

- Max Lagano

