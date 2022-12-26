FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A big warmup ahead this week with rain also on the return

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Today brings a continuance of the big thaw from our Christmas weekend as temperatures climbed into the 50s this afternoon despite the clouds that moved back in to parts of the area today. We’ll see these clouds mixed with sunshine at times with afternoon highs in the lower 50s. A weak front pushes through the area tonight with temperatures back down into the upper 20s Tuesday morning.

After a frosty start to the day tomorrow, temperatures rebound into the 50s by afternoon with sunshine also on the return. Highs tomorrow will be similar to today with afternoon temperatures in the lower 50s. By tomorrow night, a quick turnaround of wind direction will keep lows above freezing for Wednesday morning and send afternoon highs closer to 70 degrees!

A warm front lifting up over the area will result in a big warm-up by mid-week and eventually bring some showers and thunderstorms into the area Thursday and Friday. This rain though will not be associated with any colder temperatures moving in as we stay warmer through the holiday weekend. Some breaks in the rain Saturday and Sunday will also bode well for outdoor plans with weekend highs in the lower 70s. More rain and storms look likely again by early next week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.