Ballerina follows her dreams with The Nutcracker

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Becoming a professional ballerina is a difficult thing to do for anyone taking part in the classical form of dance. But it is even hard for black women. Despite the odds, one Lake Charles high school senior is determined to pave a way for herself.

In an auditorium of young ballerinas, you’ll find Allie Victorian who one day hopes to pursue the practice as a career.

“Go to college, get a degree, and then I want to be a radio city rocket. Dance has made me who I am today. It’s taught me discipline, managing my time.”

She trains under Colleen Benoit at the Lake Area ballet theatre in Lake Charles.

Over the course of 12 years, a little over 100 black ballerinas have walked through these doors and Allie is one of the few.

Benoit says, “Allie has several strengths. I would say one of her most powerful strengths is her ability to focus. She’s very, very focused. She is very disciplined. Self-disciplined. Self-motivated.”

Allie explained how she keeps her focus, “A lot of dedication. A lot of time management…time management is a big thing you have to have. You have to have your schedule planned out for the week ahead and yeah it takes a lot.”

And Benoit says she is on track to be one of several to go on and dance professionally.

“There were students that trained with me at my former studio that went on to dance professionally. At this studio, we have three students that went on to dance professionally. Two with Oklahoma City Ballet and one with City Ballet of San Diego. So, there’s probably been about 10 dancers from Lake Charles that have gone on to dance professionally.”

In the United States, only 1% of ballerinas make it to elite companies each year and an even smaller fraction of those ballerinas are black women.

But Allie isn’t letting those statistics put her down, “Black girls can do ballet too. Like, I know it’s stereotypical for black girls to like hip hop or street dance, but like…we can do other styles of dance, we can be well diverse in other styles too.”

Allie says she pulls her inspiration from her ideal. America’s first ballerina to be a principal dancer in the 75-year history of American ballet theatre.

“Misty Copeland, she’s a principal dancer with the American ballet theater. I watched her throughout the years. I was like she’s amazing and she trains in ballet.”

And at the Tritico Theatre, Allie shined bright during one of the most well-known ballets of all time, the Nutcracker.

It’s a story about a girl who goes into the land of sweets on Christmas Eve. She learns many lessons along the way, including that everything you need is within you and that you possess the power to make your dreams come true. Which is exactly what this moment means to Allie.

Allie is a senior at Barbe High School and hopes to move to New York to begin her dance career.

