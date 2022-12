Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Panorama Music House is offering free meals for those in need this Christmas.

People can grab a meal from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas day.

Meals will consist of turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, dessert, rolls, and hot cocoa.

All food is being prepared by Lake Charles restaurants.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.