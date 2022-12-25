50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Moss Bluff woman decks out home with collection of over 45 Christmas trees

By Andrea Robinson
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - Oh Christmas tree, oh Christmas tree, how about having over 45 Christmas Trees in your home?

The Murphy’s home in Moss Bluff is nothing short of a Hallmark movie set with their extravagant Christmas decorations.

Bridgett Murphy let our 7News crew into her home that she decks out each Christmas with her collection of Christmas trees.

“I have at least 45, but if you want to count all the little trees, we’re probably in the hundreds,” Murphy said.

She even has a different theme for each of the full sized trees: Santa tree, elf tree, snowman turning tree, peppermint tree, angel tree and so much more.

Murphy garnishes many of the trees with her “DYI” decorations and ribbons or finds a unique way to use other items to hang on the limbs.

“I have table settings like a train that should have been on a table, but it’s in a tree,” she said.

Murphy explained that anywhere she can put a tree, she’ll put one.

“October first starts everything,” Murphy said. “350 totes and ready to decorate. Inside is always first before the outside.”

Some may say extreme Christmas decorating run in her family as her parents would go all out for the holiday when she was growing up.

“Well my mom and dad concentrated outside. They use to have a contest in Kinder. They won 16 years in a row for ‘Most Decorated’ in Kinder,” Murphy said.

A few things were learned from her parents and have now been embedded in Murphy’s own decorating.

“She [Murphy’s mom] was like a tree has to be in the window,” she said. “And actually when I was looking for a home, me and my husband, I’d count the windows and if it didn’t have at least 8 windows, I didn’t even want to look at it because my trees have to go in the windows.”

Other than collecting trees, she collects a tiny Christmas village that she displays in what she calls her snow room.

“Every year, I get these [tiny village] as a present and that’s how I have build up my collection,” Murphy said.

We asked what everyone is wondering: How long does it take to put away all the decorations after the holiday?

“Take down, everybody says that ‘oh I’d hate to take it all down,’ but take down is the easiest part. It only takes seven to ten days,” she said.

Inside and outside of the Murphy’s home is dressed to Christmas perfection.

Murphy said she appreciates when people stop by to adore her work or even drive by and honk their car horns to let her know they enjoy her decorations.

“I just hope that everyone enjoys this and you know brings happiness into their home the way it has to my home,” Murphy said.

Murphy told us she does decorate for other holidays too like Mardi Gras and Easter, but not to the extent she does Christmas.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
The Carnival Valor docked at the Port of New Orleans (Source: WVUE FOX 8)
Carnival Valor passenger who fell overboard rescued and in stable condition
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

People can grab a meal from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas day.
Panorama Music House offering free meals on Christmas
Police Lights
4-year-old boy rescued from freezing water near Central
Moss Bluff woman decks out home with collection of over 45 Christmas trees
Moss Bluff woman decks out home with collection of over 45 Christmas trees
Last minute shoppers race to have gifts under the tree
Last minute shoppers race to have gifts under the tree