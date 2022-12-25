50/50 Thursdays
Last minute shoppers race to have gifts under the tree

By Angelica Butine
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Time was ticking for last minute shoppers as cars filled the parking lots of stores across Lake Charles.

”It’s a struggle, because like everything’s off the shelves now.” shopper Dallas Conner said.

With less than 24 hours to find the perfect gift, shoppers worked to check off everything on their list.

”Honestly, alcohol that’s my go to. I just buy liquor for everyone” shopper Savannah Roy said.

Shoppers said the holiday season approaches faster and faster every year.

Shopper Ryan Jesina who is home for the holidays and was searching for something special for his dad and fiancé agreed.

“I am out here in 20 degree weather trying to find it, on Christmas Eve.” Jesina said.

Ryan has been a self proclaimed last minute Christmas shopper for 28 years and said it’s more of a rush when you do it last minute but sometimes he doesn’t always meet the deadline.

“I guess it’s more about the gifts that I don’t buy. A lot of times I say it’s like in the mail and then it like never actually comes in. I feel like I’m a few Christmas’ behind on a few people” Jesina said.

The long lines and the stress of holiday shopping is definitely not for everyone.

”Never doing it again, probably will.“ Roy said.

Brittney Bellard also spent her Christmas Eve last minute shopping and decided to plan ahead next year.

”I’m not doing this again. Definitely going back to my old ways starting [shopping] in October” Bellard said.

