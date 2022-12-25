50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

8-year-old dies on Christmas Eve after battling rare form of brain cancer, family shares

Jonah Burton, 8, has died after battling a rare form of brain cancer. (Source: WMBF)
By WMBF Staff, Eric Richards and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A South Carolina boy battling a rare form of brain cancer has died.

Jonah Burton, 8, passed away Saturday, according to statements from his family.

“Jonah has gained his angel wings,” a statement on a Facebook page dedicated to the boy’s cancer fight said. “He has become one of our many guardian angels.”

WMBF shared Jonah’s story earlier this month. He was a year-and-a-half old when his cancer battle started.

The family said the form of cancer Jonah was battling was so rare that not much was known about it. They said doctors told them that it is a form of cancer that grows fast, which made it extremely difficult to treat. It also caused vision and hearing loss.

“It’s an HGNET with a BCOR mutation and was discovered in May 2016 and he was diagnosed in October,” said Shane Burton, Jonah’s father.

Doctors reportedly told the family in October that Jonah wasn’t expected to make it to his eighth birthday, which was on Dec. 21.

WMBF also covered a special birthday celebration for Jonah where members of the community and first responders honored him and his family, swearing him in as an honorary firefighter.

Jonah was also previously honored by the Horry County Police Department for his fight and was named an honorary junior police officer.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
The Carnival Valor docked at the Port of New Orleans (Source: WVUE FOX 8)
Carnival Valor passenger who fell overboard rescued and in stable condition
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

People can grab a meal from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas day.
Panorama Music House offering free meals on Christmas
Police Lights
4-year-old boy rescued from freezing water near Central
Moss Bluff woman decks out home with collection of over 45 Christmas trees
Moss Bluff woman decks out home with collection of over 45 Christmas trees
Mark Sorter clears snow from a downtown ice skating rink, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Des Moines,...
At least 18 die as storm brings rain, snow, cold across US
A shooting sent the Mall of America into lockdown Friday evening, mall officials and police in...
5 arrested in deadly shooting at Mall of America