Warming center open for homeless residents in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you are experiencing homelessness during these cold frigid temperatures in Lake Charles or Sulphur, there are places you can go to warm up and grab a snack.

In Lake Charles, you can head to the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center any time until Monday morning.

“The most important thing they can experience is a warm, dry place and to get through this weather event we’re experiencing,” Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said.

Both parish and city transit buses will transport homeless residents who call 211.

The Sulphur Christian Community Coalition is also open as an overnight warming center. For more information about staying safe in the cold, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.