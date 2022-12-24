Travelers at Lake Charles Airport battle the weather to get home for the holidays

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Travel, like the weather, can be unpredictable. Many holiday travelers are stuck at airports across the country tonight.

The travelers who arrived to their destinations were just happy to not be stuck at the airport. We caught up with some folks at the Lake Charles Regional Airport to see how they fared.

“We’re here at 4 a.m. this morning, dropping off our kids and now we’re back,” said Don and Brenda Mueller. “They were heading back to Washington State and now they’re heading back to Lake Charles. Their flights got canceled.”

The extreme cold caused weather conditions that kept some from getting to their Christmas destinations.

“Snow and ice on the runways; they closed the airport in Seattle for most of the day from what they understood. A bunch of stranded people at the Dallas airport around them, and I’m sure that was everywhere,” said the Muellers.

Delays can turn into nightmares. Thankfully, one family will not be spending Christmas at the airport.

“Stressed. Waiting in very long lines. Exhausted. They had very long waits in custormer service a couple of times. And all the phone calls,” said the Muellers. “They were stuck on hold forever trying to get help. They did stand by for a flight, but that didn’t work out, so they’re fortunate they’re able to come back here.”

Some holiday travelers weren’t worried about the cold and had been assured it was not an issue.

“Yesterday I spoke with a pilot from Spirit Airlines and he told me that the cold weather is actually good for planes,” said John and Diane Monaghan. “That they are more fuel efficient and that the higher up you go, the colder it gets, so there’s nothing unusual. The only thing to watch out for is is ice.”

With nothing to worry about, the Monaghans were excited to be leaving the Louisiana cold for the California warmth.

“This is just to get out of Louisiana, so once we’re there, we’ll be in our skivvies and flip flops and, we’ll be warm and comfortable on the beach, away from this,” said the Monaghans. “We will think of y’all, no we won’t even think about y’all here.”

Reunions during the holidays are always special and thankfully one traveler made it home for the holidays.

“I didn’t have any issues with with Dallas. We had one delay. I didn’t see any delays whenever I was in Dallas, but i saw one in Idaho because it is it’s snowing pretty good up there,” said Tristan Melder. “So there was a delay, but that’s the only one I came across personally.”

“I’m always excited to see him, aways. I love this dude. I’m so proud of him,” said Chris Meler. “How could I not be, serving the country.”

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.