50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

‘Total Loss’: House on Tulip Street destroyed in fire

A house is destroyed after an electrical issue involving a generator set it ablaze on Christmas...
A house is destroyed after an electrical issue involving a generator set it ablaze on Christmas Eve.(KPLC)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A house is destroyed after an electrical issue involving a generator set it ablaze on Christmas Eve, according to the Lake Charles Fire Department.

The Lake Charles Fire Department responded to a house fire on Tulip Street in the early afternoon hours of December 24.

The damage has been described as a total loss, according to Lake Charles Fire District Chief James Neely.

No injuries were reported to residents of the house, but the residents’ pets were reported dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
The Carnival Valor docked at the Port of New Orleans (Source: WVUE FOX 8)
Carnival Valor passenger who fell overboard rescued and in stable condition
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Boil advisories, water and gas conservation requests made due to freezing weather
The Oberlin Fire Department is giving away free bottled water at its main station to help...
Oberlin Fire Department giving away free bottled water
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Bitterly cold air in place, continues into Christmas Eve
The travelers who arrived to their destinations were just happy to not be stuck at the airport....
Travelers at Lake Charles Airport battle the weather to get home for the holidays