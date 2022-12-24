‘Total Loss’: House on Tulip Street destroyed in fire

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A house is destroyed after an electrical issue involving a generator set it ablaze on Christmas Eve, according to the Lake Charles Fire Department.

The Lake Charles Fire Department responded to a house fire on Tulip Street in the early afternoon hours of December 24.

The damage has been described as a total loss, according to Lake Charles Fire District Chief James Neely.

No injuries were reported to residents of the house, but the residents’ pets were reported dead at the scene.

