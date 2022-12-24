SWLA plumber thaws frozen pipes as arctic blast comes through

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The cold weather has already taken a toll on pipes, with some cities issuing boil advisories or cautioning residents to conserve water.

Local plumber Trace Wings said he had five appointments Friday, all of them concerning pipe issues. His first stop was Vinton, to a casino and gas station.

“So everything from here to this point, that direction to the tank is a solid block of ice all the way through here, so we gotta heat it up and start getting water moving,” Wings said.

It’s an issue that happens often when temperatures drop really low.

“Any time you have a freeze you need to run your cold and your hot water, and not as a drip or small trickle,” Wings said.

He said to keep the water moving - moving water does not freeze, which is a key factor to keeping your pipeline flowing.

Once it freezes, you may need professional help. He spent Friday thawing pipes to get the water flowing again.

“I’m trying to heat the pipes up so they can thaw out so the water can start actually moving through the pipes back in the building,” Wings said.

If a pipe breaks, turn off the water supply at the meter and report the location to the water department and your plumber. A boil advisory may be issued if the water supply levels are too low.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.