Rosepine Head Coach Brad Ducote steps down after 5 years with the team

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Earlier today it was confirmed that Rosepine Head Coach Brad Ducote will be stepping down from his position after leading the Eagles for 5 seasons. In his 5 years with the team Ducote posted a 42-15 record, and only had a single losing season in that span. He also lead the Eagles to back to back Quarter-Final appearances, which was the furthest the school had ever got in the LHSAA football playoffs.

This past season Rospine eclipsed 10 wins for the second straight year in a row, as they went (10-3) overall. During the Eagles 2022 campaign, they grabbed key victories against Westlake, Oakdale, and Logansport. They then gave the #1 overall seed in the Non-Select Division III bracket all they could handle in the Quarter-Finals of the playoffs as they lost 14-7.

Earlier when asked about his reasoning for stepping down, and his excitement for the programs future Ducote stated, “ you know, I made my administration aware that, you know, I was gonna step down as the Head Football Coach and Rosepine. It was the most gratifying five years of my professional career. I mean, this community has always been special to me. I’m from here, and they have supported me from day one. And, you know, Friday nights at this place over the last five years. It’s just been unreal, the support the community gave and this place has special kids and there’s from the next year seniors down to the next year’s freshmen. I mean, nothing’s gonna change here. We’ve got great kids, and talented kids for the next head coach, you know, he’s gonna he’s gonna do well here”.

Rosepine is now the 7th school in Southwest Louisiana that will be looking for a head coach as Jenning’s Rusty Phelps, and Oberlin’s Durell Peloquin have both announced their retirements aswell, while Vinton’s Lark Hebert, LaGrange’s Marrico Wilson, and Pickering’s Jared Underwood, and Chris Towery of Sulphur, will not be returning to their respective schools for the 2023 season.

