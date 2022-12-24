Where is Santa? Track with NORAD

50/50 Thursdays
The countdown is on as we’re tracking Santa’s arrival.
By Andrea Robinson
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The countdown is on as we’re tracking Santa’s arrival.

North American Aerospace Defense Command Center (NORAD) is busy with this mission as they’ve been keeping track of Santa’s sleigh minute by minute.

Calling in or tracking online has been a tradition for over 65 years.

Now, a team of over 500 people are working the mission making sure millions can follow Santa’s route.

“Well we think it’s a critical mission and it gives everybody hope and it gives them that part of the year where all the problems melt away and you focus on tracking Santa and all the young kids get to call in. I just came from the call center and it’s just so rewarding to talk to them and I remind them that they need to be in bed by 9 o’clock and a lot of parents really appreciate that comment,” NORAD Chief of Staff Dan Cheever said.

To track Santa, you can call 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) or CLICK HERE.

