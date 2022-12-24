50/50 Thursdays
High winds cause low water levels in Lake Charles

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:54 PM CST
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles looked a little different Friday. High north winds caused noticeably low water levels during the afternoon low tide.

The National Weather Service sent meteorologists to check out the unusual sight, which revealed some parts of the beach we rarely see.

The local tide gauge read -0.91 feet, according to the National Weather Service. The lake is considered low at -1 foot.

