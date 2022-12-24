FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly Christmas this year but much warmer next week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Well there certainly will not be any shorts being worn for Christmas this year! As we await Santa’s arrival on Christmas Eve, we once again will fall down into the 20′s for everyone except the immediate coast. We can thank winds that will be calm and clear skies for that. This means we won’t have to worry much about a wind chill this evening, just plain cold temperatures. Still, it will be a good idea to dress warmly if you’re outside or on the way to visit family or friends.

Christmas Eve will be another very cold night before warmer temperatures Christmas day (KPLC)

For those tired of this cold weather, you’ll have a little bit of a present tomorrow. With plenty of sun and high pressure over the area, we will warm into the mid 40′s. This will still be well below normal for this time of year, but will allow for thawing of any water and pipes that have frozen. The nighttime also won’t be as cold. While we’ll still fall below the freezing mark, we likely “only” fall into the upper 20′s rather than low 20′s and teens! So an end to the deep freeze is in sight though we’ll still be plenty chilly as we celebrate Christmas.

We'll be stuck between high pressure and a cold front late next week, resulting in much warmer weather and increased rain chances (KPLC)

Then we warm up even more as we start the week. That same high pressure begins to slide off to the East, allowing winds to switch to a southerly direction. High’s Monday rise all the way into the 50′s though Monday night may still see spots fall to around the freezing mark. But that will be the last of any freezing weather for the foreseeable future. By Wednesday, high’s will approach 70 degrees, actually above normal for late December! As we approach next weekend, a cold front begins to move closer from the weather, but warm temperatures and moisture ahead of it likely will create the chances for showers and storms starting Thursday.

Have a very merry Christmas and stay warm!

- Max Lagano

