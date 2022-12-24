Fire chief explains common carbon monoxide hazards

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a colorless, odorless gas and it can be deadly.

“When you come into contact with CO, and you get enough of it- light headedness, dizziness, nausea, all of the flu-like symptoms you can imagine is what you’ll get,” Houston River Fire Department Chief Dean Lappe said.

When you call your local fire station concerned about a potential gas leak, this is the device they will use to check for carbon monoxide.

Lappe said his department sees common mistakes made when people try to heat their homes in unconventional ways.

He said you should refrain from using outdoor heating equipment inside and gas stoves as a means for warmth.

“They’re using their gas range and just lighting the burners on top, but that is just creating nothing but CO coming off of that propane that is burning or that natural gas that is burning,” Lappe said.

You should never warm-up your vehicle or run a generator in a closed garage. Generators need to be away from soffits on the house, as well.

“The safest thing we can do is use our heating appliances as they are supposed to be used by the manufacturer’s recommendations,” Lappe said. “If we are going to use space heaters on anything like that, just make sure they have a UL label on them and that they are kept clear of any clutter of drapery, blankets, or things of that nature.”

Most importantly, you should have working carbon monoxide detectors. For two-story homes, one on each story.

“Maybe it’s a malfunctioning water heater, a furnace or something to that effect could be going wrong,” Lappe said. “Like I said, with our gas detectors, we can check the CO, figure out where it’s coming from until we can get a professional from the HVAC world in your home and get it fixed.”

Chief Lappe said he wishes everyone a safe and merry Christmas.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.