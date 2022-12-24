Cynthia’s Holiday Kitchen: White chocolate raspberry cake

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you’re looking for just the right cake to be the centerpiece of your dessert table this Christmas, you’ve come to the right place!

We’re preparing a white chocolate raspberry cake in the Holiday Kitchen. It’s a basic white cake recipe, but I throw in some melted white chocolate bits to make it extra special.

What I really want to demonstrate is the filling and the frosting.

RASPBERRY FILLING

2 cups frozen raspberries

1 cup sugar

2 tbsp lemon juice

2 tbsp cornstarch

FROSTING

4 oz chopped white chocolate

2 sticks of unsalted butter

1 brick Philadelphia cream cheese, room temperature

5-6 cups of confectioners sugar

Pinch of salt

4-6 tbsp milk

2 tsp clear vanilla extract

DIRECTIONS

Prepare a basic white layer cake and add 6 ounces of white chocolate that has been microwaved. Combine all filling ingredients in a sauce pan over medium heat.

Bring to a simmer, stirring constantly. This will take about 20 minutes to get it to a thick consistency.

Place filling mixture in refrigerator until it’s cool enough to spread on the cake.

While the filling is cooling down, prepare the frosting. Microwave 4 ounces of chopped white chocolate and set aside.

Cream the butter and Philadelphia cream cheese.

Add a pinch of salt and vanilla extract.

Slowly add confectioners sugar. Then milk and melted white chocolate. If frosting is too thin, add more confectioners sugar. If frosting is too dense, add a little more milk.

Decorate cake with fresh raspberries and sprinkle with powdered sugar.

