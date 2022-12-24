50/50 Thursdays
Cynthia’s Holiday Kitchen: White chocolate raspberry cake

By Cynthia Arceneaux
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you’re looking for just the right cake to be the centerpiece of your dessert table this Christmas, you’ve come to the right place!

We’re preparing a white chocolate raspberry cake in the Holiday Kitchen. It’s a basic white cake recipe, but I throw in some melted white chocolate bits to make it extra special.

What I really want to demonstrate is the filling and the frosting.

RASPBERRY FILLING

  • 2 cups frozen raspberries
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 2 tbsp lemon juice
  • 2 tbsp cornstarch

FROSTING

  • 4 oz chopped white chocolate
  • 2 sticks of unsalted butter
  • 1 brick Philadelphia cream cheese, room temperature
  • 5-6 cups of confectioners sugar
  • Pinch of salt
  • 4-6 tbsp milk
  • 2 tsp clear vanilla extract

DIRECTIONS

  • Prepare a basic white layer cake and add 6 ounces of white chocolate that has been microwaved. Combine all filling ingredients in a sauce pan over medium heat.
  • Bring to a simmer, stirring constantly. This will take about 20 minutes to get it to a thick consistency.
  • Place filling mixture in refrigerator until it’s cool enough to spread on the cake.
  • While the filling is cooling down, prepare the frosting. Microwave 4 ounces of chopped white chocolate and set aside.
  • Cream the butter and Philadelphia cream cheese.
  • Add a pinch of salt and vanilla extract.
  • Slowly add confectioners sugar. Then milk and melted white chocolate. If frosting is too thin, add more confectioners sugar. If frosting is too dense, add a little more milk.
  • Decorate cake with fresh raspberries and sprinkle with powdered sugar.

