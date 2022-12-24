Cynthia’s Holiday Kitchen: White chocolate raspberry cake
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you’re looking for just the right cake to be the centerpiece of your dessert table this Christmas, you’ve come to the right place!
We’re preparing a white chocolate raspberry cake in the Holiday Kitchen. It’s a basic white cake recipe, but I throw in some melted white chocolate bits to make it extra special.
What I really want to demonstrate is the filling and the frosting.
RASPBERRY FILLING
- 2 cups frozen raspberries
- 1 cup sugar
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
- 2 tbsp cornstarch
FROSTING
- 4 oz chopped white chocolate
- 2 sticks of unsalted butter
- 1 brick Philadelphia cream cheese, room temperature
- 5-6 cups of confectioners sugar
- Pinch of salt
- 4-6 tbsp milk
- 2 tsp clear vanilla extract
DIRECTIONS
- Prepare a basic white layer cake and add 6 ounces of white chocolate that has been microwaved. Combine all filling ingredients in a sauce pan over medium heat.
- Bring to a simmer, stirring constantly. This will take about 20 minutes to get it to a thick consistency.
- Place filling mixture in refrigerator until it’s cool enough to spread on the cake.
- While the filling is cooling down, prepare the frosting. Microwave 4 ounces of chopped white chocolate and set aside.
- Cream the butter and Philadelphia cream cheese.
- Add a pinch of salt and vanilla extract.
- Slowly add confectioners sugar. Then milk and melted white chocolate. If frosting is too thin, add more confectioners sugar. If frosting is too dense, add a little more milk.
- Decorate cake with fresh raspberries and sprinkle with powdered sugar.
