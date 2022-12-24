50/50 Thursdays
4-year-old boy rescued from freezing water near Central

Emergency responders rescued a child who wandered off and got lost during a hike with his father on Saturday, Dec. 24.
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said the 4-year-old boy was rescued in the Amite River, near the BREC Frenchtown Conservation Area, after searching for him for over an hour. Firefighters went into the water to rescue the boy.

Multiple agencies including the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, Central Fire Department, and the St. George Fire Department assisted with the search and rescue.

Officials said the child was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition at this time.

This is a developing story, WAFB will have the latest on 9News at 6 and 10.

