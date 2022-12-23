50/50 Thursdays
Vinton man dies after 3-vehicle crash on I-210 Bridge Thursday morning

The three-car accident closed I-210 West at Prien Lake Bridge Thursday morning.
The three-car accident closed I-210 West at Prien Lake Bridge Thursday morning.(DOTD)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Vinton man has died from injuries from a crash on the I-210 Bridge Thursday morning, police say.

Michael Lee Soileau Jr., 32, of Vinton, struck the inside concrete barrier while driving west in a 2008 Pontiac G6 around 5:15 a.m., said Derek Senegal with Louisiana State Police Troop D.

Police do not know why Soileau lost control of the car. The Pontiac was disabled and blocked both westbound lanes.

A 2005 Jeep Liberty behind Soileau stopped, but a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado was unable to stop. The Silverado hit the left rear of the Jeep and the passenger side of the Pontiac, Senegal said.

Soileau was brought to a local hospital with serious injuries, and he later died, Senegal said.

The other two drivers had minor injuries. All three were wearing seatbelts, Senegal said.

Troop D has investigated 31 fatal crashes resulting in 33 deaths in 2022.

